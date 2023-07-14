In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Tracy betrays Nate with Caleb as she looks for help in starting her business.

Caleb hears that Tracy’s loan request has been rejected and offers to invest in her nursery business.

But, will she take Caleb up on his offer and betray Nate in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tracy has big dreams (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tracy wants to run a nursery

Viewers will know that Tracy recently arrived back in the village after getting back with Nate.

She turned up to get wed to him although Cain and Moira had no idea and kidnapped Nate.

They thought that he was trying to stop Tracy from marrying someone else.

Clearing everything up, Tracy and Nate were able to eventually get married thanks to Charles.

Settling into life back in the village, Tracy started looking after the kids and soon got an idea – she wanted to run a nursery.

She then explained to Nate that she had the qualifications and just needed some money to get it started.

It would mean that she could look after Frankie whilst being at work too.

Caleb makes Tracy an offer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy betrays Nate with Caleb

Next week, Tracy’s devastated when the bank rejects her loan application. She can’t help get distracted by her business dreams whilst at work at the B&B.

Caleb overhears Tracy’s business plans and makes her an offer of investment.

However, Nate makes his feelings clear, reminding Tracy that this would cause tension between them and Cain.

Tracy’s furious with Nate and believes that he cares more about Cain than her.

Later on, Cain and Moira reveal that either Nate or Mack will need to be made redundant.

With this, Tracy calls Caleb and accepts his offer, realising that family loyalty means nothing and that they need the money now that Nate might lose his job. But, how will Nate react?

