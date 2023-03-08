Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy lashes out as Marlon tries to help

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday March 8, 2023), Paddy lashes out as Marlon tries to help him.

As Marlon tries to lift his spirits, Paddy wants him to leave him alone.

Will Paddy accept Marlon’s support in Emmerdale spoilers?

Marlon can’t make Paddy smile (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy lashes out at Marlon

Marlon’s been worrying about Paddy after his recent attempt to end his own life.

Recently this week, Paddy arranged to see a therapist but Marlon worried that he needs more professional help.

With Paddy ringing up to book a counselling appointment, Marlon worried that Paddy wouldn’t be able to wait two weeks until he was seen.

With this, Marlon tried everything to make Paddy smile, even playing with one of Eve’s hand puppets.

Tonight, Paddy lashes out at Marlon as he doesn’t respect his wishes.

Marlon gives Paddy a bag of zombie goodies hoping that this will perk up his spirits.

However, Paddy’s desperate for space, wanting to be left alone.

Marlon’s left worrying that he may never get his old friend back.

But, will Paddy eventually accept Marlon’s help?

Rishi finds out the identity of his intruder (Credit: ITV)

Rishi finds out the identity of his intruder

Last night (Tuesday March 7, 2023), it was revealed that Rishi’s intruder was Marshall.

However, Rishi is yet to find out his intruder’s identity.

Tonight, as Rishi discovers the truth, Marshall starts crying after Laurel rings Colin.

As Colin walks over, he shocks his son by giving him a big hug.

Marshall’s dad then tells him that he can stay at Hotten Academy and continue to be friends with Arthur.

Laurel’s over the moon to see the father and son reconnect.

But, are things as they seem?

Has Colin had a complete change of heart over his son or is he putting up a front for Laurel?

