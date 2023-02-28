Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy pushes his friends away as he continues to battle his demons

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Paddy pushes his friends away as he continues to battle his demons.

As Marlon tries to support him, Paddy demands his personal space.

But, will Paddy accept that he needs help in Emmerdale spoilers?

Paddy attempts to take his own life (Credit: ITV)

Paddy’s struggling with depression

Paddy’s been missing from the village for a few weeks, leaving his friends and family worried.

He left his phone at home and although Chas and Mandy managed to track him down, it was clear he didn’t want to be found when he hid from them.

The vet has been struggling with depression and decided to cut himself off from everyone.

Eventually arriving back in the village this week, Paddy returns to say some veiled goodbyes to his loved ones.

With this, he then leaves once again with the intent of ending his own life.

Paddy doesn’t want Marlon’s help (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy pushes his friends away

Next week, Marlon, Bear and Chas continue to worry about Paddy after finding out about his attempt at ending his own life.

Realising their concerns, Paddy tells them that he’s arranged to see a therapist but Marlon worries that Paddy needs more professional help.

Arranging to see a councillor, Paddy manages to keep Marlon quiet for a short while.

However, Marlon worries once more when Paddy reveals that there’s a two-week wait for an appointment.

Trying to be there for his friend Marlon, gives Paddy a bag of zombie goodies.

Paddy, however, wants nothing to do with them and simply demands to be left alone.

Marlon worries that he he’ll never be able to help his friend.

Will Paddy be able to accept Marlon’s support?

Or, will he continue to shut himself away from his loved ones?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Paddy accept that his friends are only trying to help him? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!