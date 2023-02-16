Emmerdale to air ground-breaking ‘first’ in its 50-year history

Emmerdale bosses have revealed that the show will make history as it prepares to air an all-male episode as part of ‘good to talk’ campaign.

Within 50 years, this will be the first time the ITV soap has aired an episode with solely male cast members.

This comes after Emmerdale aired an all-female episode back in 2019 for International Women’s Day.

The episode will be an Emmerdale first (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale to air an all-male episode

At the moment, Paddy has currently left the village and is staying at a local guesthouse.

As his depression worsens, the vet decides to return back to the village in March.

He will then say some veiled goodbyes before he leaves once more.

This time he leaves with the intention to end his own life.

On Friday March 10, 2023, Emmerdale will air an all-male episode.

The episode will see Marlon Dingle set up a late-night lock-in at The Woolpack.

This will create a safe space for the male characters in the show to talk about their feelings.

The lock-in follows Marlon’s devastating discovery that Paddy wants to try to end his own life.

Marlon’s desperate to help his friend and support him the best he can.

Mark is proud to be a part of the episode (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Charnock on Emmerdale’s big episode

Marlon will be play a key role in the episode, with his idea of the lock-in being to support his friend, Paddy, and help others that are struggling with their mental health.

Marlon Dingle actor, Mark Charnock, has opened up about being involved in such an important episode.

He revealed: “Despite Paddy being home and safe back in the heart of the village Marlon is finding it hard to get through to him and is worried Paddy will never find the courage to open up and talk.

“When Chas and Jimmy both unwittingly give Marlon this idea it’s not long before Marlon is acting on their information and setting up this lock-in. He just hopes it will help.”

Paddy’s been feeling completely isolated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss reveals all on the special episode

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, has revealed all about the special episode.

She revealed: “When we embarked on this heartbreaking storyline about Paddy’s depression and attempted suicide we knew we wanted to shine a light on how important it is to just talk.

“Inspired by listening to real stories from the charity Andy’s Man Club, we decided to have some of the men in our village come together for a very special episode which purely focuses on them and seeing them talking about whatever they are feeling or thinking.

“If watching some of our most loved characters opening up to each other encourages just one person to reach out and start talking, we will be extremely thankful.

The show is working with the charities Andy’s Man Club and Samaritans on this episode.

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

