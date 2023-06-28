Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Affair back on as two lovers can’t resist each other

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 28), an affair is back on as two lovers can’t resist each other.

Wendy works with Liam on his novel once more after getting jealous of Lydia. Their affair soon resumes after this.

But, will Lydia come between them both in Emmerdale spoilers?

Wendy gets distracted by Liam (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy and Liam resume affair

Tonight, Bob gives Wendy a gift as he tries to distract his mind from Bernice.

Wendy, Bob and Bernice then discuss having a BBQ at the B&B but Wendy gets distracted by Liam’s novel writing. Liam subtly leaves some of his work behind for Wendy to take a look at.

Wendy’s thrilled to be working on Liam’s work again rather than Lydia, with Liam knowing that he’s enticing Wendy back towards an affair again. But, will anybody rumble their affair?

Manpreet already knew (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai’s hit with another bombshell

Jai’s disgusted tonight as he finds out that Manpreet has known that he was adopted ever since her marriage to Rishi.

Furious that he was kept in the dark for all these years Jai pushes Rishi away. But, can Rishi justify himself?

Amelia stands her ground (Credit: ITV)

Noah and Dan worry about Amelia

Noah tries to get back on Amelia’s good side by helping her with her college work.

However, she’s soon furious with him as he looks at her phone notifications and sees the creepy messages she’s been getting.

Noah has no choice but to tell Dan what he knows, with the pair growing increasingly concerned for Amelia’s safety.

Amelia ensures them that she can deal with the messages, warning Noah not to interfere. But, is Amelia in more danger than she realises?

Nicky and Caleb try to put the past behind them (Credit: ITV)

Nicky and Caleb bond

Caleb wants to put the past behind him and start afresh with Nicky. However, Nicky’s still upset about his relationship with Ally being over.

Trying to win Nicky back round, Caleb gives him a gift. Soon enough, the pair start to bond with Caleb giving Nicky the time he needs to heal. Are things going in the right direction between the father and son?

