In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, June 27), Wendy gets jealous as she sees Lydia and Liam get close.

As Lydia helps Liam with his novel, Wendy turns into the green-eyed monster and breaks up their interaction.

But, will Liam ‘cheat’ on Wendy with Lydia in Emmerdale spoilers?

Wendy’s not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam ‘cheat’ with Lydia?

In the cafe, Liam works on his novel as Lydia sits down to help him with his writing. Wendy orders from Rodney and sees Lydia and Liam together causing her jealousy to rise.

Lydia later follows Liam outside to continue discussing a twist for the story Liam’s working on.

Wendy’s not impressed by how cosy they both look together and jumps in to break up the conversation.

But, will Liam ‘cheat’ on Wendy with Lydia? Will Lydia suspect that there’s more to Wendy’s jealousy?

Dan is protective of Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Amelia defends her social media venture

Dan isn’t happy when he finds out that Amelia’s been missing college and starts doubting her social media idea.

However, Amelia stands her ground and explains that her new venture will make her money.

Noah is on the same wavelength as Dan and shares his concerns with his girlfriend.

Amelia won’t have it and defends her venture, ordering Noah to support her. But, are they only looking out for her?

Rishi tries cover the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai confronts Rishi

After finding out that he’s adopted, Jai struggles to process this news making Laurel worry that he’ll relapse again.

Laurel tells Jai to talk to his parents prompting him to meet up with Rishi.

However, as Rishi and Jai come face to face, Rishi has no idea that Jai knows the truth.

Jai confronts Rishi over the adoption papers but Rishi lies and tries to come up with an excuse. But, will he give Jai the answers he needs?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!