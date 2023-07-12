Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dawn loses the baby after Clemmie’s violent outburst?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 12), Dawn faces losing the baby after Clemmie’s violent outburst.

As Nicky accidentally reveals Dawn’s pregnancy, Clemmie gets jealous and injures Dawn.

But, will Dawn lose her baby as a result of Clemmie’s rage in Emmerdale spoilers?

Will Dawn lose the baby? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Clemmie injures Dawn

Billy and Dawn have decided to keep their pregnancy a secret until after Clemmie’s birthday.

Tonight, Clemmie opens her presents but can’t help feeling upset as her mum won’t be coming back.

Nicky then turns up with a birthday card for Clemmie but when furious Gabby throws him out, disaster strikes. She accidentally lets slip that Dawn’s pregnant to Clemmie and Lucas.

Clemmie starts getting jealous and thinks that the new baby will replace her. Before long, she shoves a dining stool into Dawn’s stomach in a moment of anger.

Clemmie’s horrified as to what’s she’s done, running off to hide as Billy encourages Dawn to go to A&E.

At the hospital, Dawn and Billy are told that the baby is fine. However, Clemmie is still filled with guilt.

She packs a bag and heads off, running away into the night. But, can Dawn and Billy find her?

Suni fancies Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suni’s interested in Nicky

Last night (Tuesday, July 11), Jai’s cousin, Suni, turned up in the village ahead of the wedding.

He had found a key to Rishi’s house under the door mat and had let himself in.

Tonight, Suni heads into the Woolpack and soon becomes interested in Nicky. But, will the pair hit it off?

Dan can’t cope (Credit: ITV)

Dan struggles

Last night, Dan got drunk and blamed Amelia for making him punch Lloyd as a result of her online videos.

Now, Dan struggles as he sobers up and realises what he’s done. But, can Amelia forgive him for blaming her for his actions?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!