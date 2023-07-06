Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn loses the baby after Clemmie’s violent outburst?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Dawn faces losing her baby after Clemmie’s violent outburst puts her baby’s life at risk.

As Clemmie gets jealous of the new baby, she pushes a dining stool into Dawn’s stomach.

But, will Clemmie cause Dawn to lose her baby in Emmerdale spoilers?

Clemmie gets jealous of the baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Clemmie injures Dawn

Next week, Dawn and Billy see their baby for the first time at their baby scan and are stunned to find out that Dawn is 16 weeks pregnant.

Afterwards, Dawn and Billy plan to give Clemmie a special birthday before telling her about the baby. However, Clemmie’s upset as she admits that no matter how many presents she has her mum won’t come back.

Later on, Nicky turns up to give a birthday card to Clemmie. Gabby tells him to leave but he accidentally reveals Dawn’s pregnancy to both Lucas and Clemmie.

Reacting to this news, Clemmie gets jealous, feeling as though she’ll be replaced by the baby, and pushes a dining stool into Dawn’s stomach.

As Dawn collapses, will Clemmie’s actions cause her to lose the baby?

Clemmie runs away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Clemmie runs away

With Dawn in pain, Clemmie can’t believe what she’s done, feeling guilty. Billy tells Dawn that she needs to go to A&E as Clemmie goes and hides away from them, fearful.

Whilst Dawn and Billy go to the hospital and attend an appointment with a sonographer, Clemmie panics.

At night, she grabs her things and leaves through the door, running away from her family. But, will they find Clemmie? Will Dawn lose her baby because of her actions?

Will another one of Dawn and Billy’s children’s lives be in danger as Clemmie runs away all alone?

