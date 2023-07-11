Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dan lashes out at devastated Amelia

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, July 11), Dan lashes out at a devastated Amelia as the pressure becomes too much for him.

After drinking too much, Dan blames Amelia for his GBH charges.

But, can Dan reflect on the situation and accept what he’s done in Emmerdale spoilers?

Dan blames his actions on Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan lashes out at Amelia

Tonight, Amelia discovers Dan has been charged with GBH. He drinks a bottle of whiskey in the woods and is found by David.

David tries to talk him round, but eventually takes Dan home to Amelia. She tells Dan that they need to talk and be honest with each other.

Dan then blames Amelia for his GBH charge, accusing her of causing his actions as a result of her social media posts.

Amelia’s devastated that a drunken Dan could blame everything on her.

But, will Dan accept that his actions have put Lloyd’s life on the line? Will he realise that only he’s to blame?

Charity decides to sack Gail (Credit: ITV)

Charity makes a decision about Gail

Marlon’s truly had enough of Gail – she’s just not cut out for working in a fast-paced environment. Charity had been wanting to let Gail stay on, telling Marlon that she was just learning the ropes.

However, tonight, Charity realises that Gail’s making too many mistakes and decides to get rid of her.

But, how will Gail take this news? And, how will Ryan react to his girlfriend’s sacking?

Dawn and Billy hide the baby news from Clemmie (Credit: ITV)

Billy and Dawn plan to treat Clemmie

Last night (Monday, July 10), Billy and Dawn attended a baby scan at the hospital. They were surprised to find out that Dawn’s actually 16 weeks pregnant.

Now, Dawn and Billy plan on giving Clemmie a birthday to remember.

They agree to keep the baby news a secret until after her birthday so that the day can all be about her.

But, will they be able to keep the secret under wraps for that long?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

