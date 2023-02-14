Emmerdale's Mandy is smiling and Chas is looking shocked
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy and Chas make shock move as Paddy is found

Paddy's found safe

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday February 14, 2023), Mandy and Chas make a shock move as they actually unite as they find Paddy.

The pair manage to pinpoint the location where Paddy is staying.

But, where is Paddy in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Paddy has been staying at a guesthouse (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy and Chas find Paddy

Mandy and Chas have been working hard to find missing Paddy.

Last night (Monday February 13, 2023), the police confirmed that Paddy had been sighted on CCTV.

Due to this and believing that Paddy wasn’t in any danger, the police scaled back the search.

Tonight, Mandy and Chas make a surprise move by uniting as they find that Paddy’s been staying at a local guesthouse.

The pair worry as they start searching for him, wanting to bring him home.

However, Paddy spies on them from a distance and makes sure that he stays hidden.

Can Mandy and Chas convince Paddy to come back home?

Will isn’t pleased with Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Will asks Nicky to spy on Caleb

Will’s furious with Caleb as he watches him continue to act like he owns the place.

He fears that he’s trying to replace him.

Worried that Caleb’s taking too many liberties at Home Farm, Will asks Nicky to spy on Caleb for him.

Will Nicky find out anything juicy about Caleb?

Is war truly erupting between Will and Caleb?

Noah doesn’t like Samson getting involved (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah’s jealous of Samson

Noah turns up at the cafe with some Valentine’s gifts for Amelia.

Holding a card and flowers, he’s jealous when he sees Samson sitting down with Amelia and baby Esther.

Tensions are in the air between Noah and Samson.

However, Amelia reassures Noah that Samson wanting to get to know Esther is a positive step forward.

Noah doesn’t see it this way.

Does Samson have an ulterior motive for suddenly wanting to be a part of his daughter’s life?

Is Noah suspicious?

Emmerdale - Paddy Gets Spotted By The CCTV

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

