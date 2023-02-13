Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dingles horrified as police arrive with news about missing Paddy

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that, with Paddy Kirk still missing, the worried Dingles arrange a search party.

But, as the search gets underway, PC Swirling has some worrying news for Paddy’s family and friends.

During a spiraling mental health crisis, Paddy walked out of the village last week.

Can Paddy be found before he does something drastic?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Marlon recieves some alarming news.

This prompts April to make a plan to keep him safe.

But what does April have planned?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Paddy is still missing after walking out on the village during last week’s episodes (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles arrange a search party for missing Paddy

As the week begins, Paddy is still missing.

Worried, the Dingles pull together to arrange a search party.

Soon, everyone is on edge when PC Swirling arrives with news of Paddy.

He tells them that there has been a reported sighting of the missing vet.

But where is Paddy?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight

Later, the Dingles gather to see Paddy in some CCTV footage.

With Paddy found and apparently well, the Dingles are horrified to hear that the police intend to scale back their search.

Infuriated, Bear storms out.

It becomes clear that Paddy has no intention of coming home.

Can the Dingles find troubled Paddy before it’s too late?

What will Paddy do next?

April pleads for Marlon to stay at home and rest (Credit: ITV)

April makes a plan to care for Marlon

Elsewhere, Marlon gets a worrying text.

He is determined to get up and go and help out.

However, he is stopped by April, who pleads for him to stay at home and rest.

April tucks Marlon in on the sofa.

With Marlon pacified for now, she begins to form a plan to keep him safe.

What does April have planned for Marlon?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

