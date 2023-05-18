Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The other person Caleb’s secretly working with revealed

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday May 18, 2023), the other person Caleb’s secretly working with is revealed.

Caleb’s business contact, Adrian, turns up to help him gain access to all of Kim’s passwords for her accounts.

But, who is Adrian? Can he help Caleb get one over on Kim and help him with his plan in Emmerdale spoilers?

Caleb’s working with Adrian (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb’s secret contact is revealed

Last night (Wednesday May 17, 2023), Moira admitted to Cain that they could no longer keep Butlers Farm afloat.

This came after screws were found in the farm’s meat meaning that her buyer no longer wanted to work with her. She was unaware that Caleb had planted them there so that Kim could have a chance of buying the farm herself.

Tonight, Caleb turns up at Moira’s and suggests that Kim could buy the farm off her for her stud farm. Moira isn’t keen with the idea but sees no other option and asks Kim to make her an offer.

Later on, Caleb’s secret contact is revealed to be a man called Adrian who hands him some USB sticks to install malware on Kim’s laptop to gain her passwords.

This will mean that Caleb can gain the password for Kim’s offshore accounts and access her money. But, will this plan work?

Wendy helps Liam out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Wendy bond

In the previous episode of Emmerdale, Wendy became suspicious of Liam as he took his laptop on a run with him. He then remained very guarded about what he was doing on it.

Tonight, Wendy and Liam grow close when he tells her a secret of his – he’s a murder mystery published author going under the name of Anna Le Monde.

They both enjoy bonding with each other when Wendy helps Liam think of an ending for a short story that he’s writing. But, will a spark develop between them as they grow closer?

