Emmerdale spoilers: Huge murder twist for Liam as he grows closer to Wendy

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, sparks fly between Wendy and Liam as she discovers the doctor is hiding a huge murder secret.

Wendy’s shocked when Liam makes the killer revelation, but she soon goes to extreme lengths to help him hide his secret.

As Wendy and Liam get close, will a romantic connection blossom between them both in Emmerdale spoilers?

Wendy and Bob’s relationship has been under pressure

At the moment, Wendy and Bob’s relationship has been under great pressure. Bob has been busy dedicating time to his new business – the B&B.

With this, Wendy has started to get jealous of the amount of time that Bob is spending with his business partner Bernice.

Adding to his pressure, the couple have also had to deal with Cathy’s issues. She’s struggled to manage her Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder symptoms.

Now, Cathy has gone away to spend some time with Scott Windsor, with the couple allowing her to leave the village after previously having different views on what’s best for Cathy.

Wendy finds out Liam’s big secret (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sparks fly for Wendy and Liam

Next week, Wendy discovers Liam’s huge murder secret – he’s a published murder mystery writer going under the name of Anna Le Monde.

After finding out this secret, Wendy bonds with Liam. She even helps him think of an ending for a short story.

Afterwards, Wendy lies to Bob so that she can go to a murder mystery convention with Liam. Liam’s pretty shocked that she’s been untruthful with her other half to spend time with him. Sparks fly for the pair as they bond over this new revelation.

But, will Wendy ditch Bob for Liam? Will anyone else find out about Liam’s murder mystery writing secret?

Could a romantic connection soon develop between Wendy and Liam as Wendy seeks to leave her stressful life with Bob behind?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

