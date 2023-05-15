Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb and Kim join forces against Moira

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Caleb Miligan and Kim Tate are to join forces against Moira Dingle in a plan to get their hands on her land. Will Moira fall for their ploy?

Elsewhere, the residents of the village continue to reckon with last week’s bombshell – that Mack is Rueben’s father. With his marriage seemingly in tatters, Mack feels ashamed as he comes clean to Moira about what he’s been up to for the past nine months. And Chloe’s revelation leaves Amy reeling.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Kim is on board with Caleb’s plan (Credit: ITV)

Caleb and Kim join forces against Moira

As he continues to plot against Kim, Caleb moots the next step in his plan – to convince Moira to sell Butlers for their stud farm. Eager to move forward, Kim is fully on board with the idea, oblivious to the fact that she’s quickly headed to her own downfall at Caleb’s hands.

Will she wise up before it’s too late? And will Moira go along with Caleb’s plan?

Can Mack repair his marriage to Charity? (Credit: ITV)

Mack has a heart-to-heart with Moira

Elsewhere, Mack feels ashamed as Moira pieces together all of his lies over Chloe and baby Rueben. However, his sister’s words leave Mack feeling more determined than ever to make things right with Charity.

But with Charity still fuming at his betrayal, will she give him the chance to make things right? Can Mack repair his marriage?

Amy is shocked when she learns the truth about baby Rueben’s parentage (Credit: ITV)

Chloe comes clean to Amy

Meanwhile, Amy arrives at the hospital to see Chloe and Rueben. Full of self-loathing and regret, Chloe breaks the news that Mack is Rueben’s father.

This bombshell revelation leaves Amy reeling and in a state of shock. How will she react to what Chloe has done?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

