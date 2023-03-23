Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira’s bombshell causes Charity to leave?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday March 23, 2023), Moira’s bombshell causes Charity to leave her hen do.

As Moira announces the theme of the joint stag and hen do, Charity soon rushes off.

But, why does Charity leave in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Charity rushes off to help Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity leaves her hen do

Tonight, Charity’s not happy when Moira reveals the theme of her and Mack’s joint stag and hen do. The theme is Yorkshire vs Scotland.

As the fun events get underway, Charity accidentally injures Chloe when celebrating the result of a ferret race.

Mack rushes to check on Chloe but then tries to compose himself by acting cool.

As Amy takes Chloe to the hospital, Moira continues questioning Mack about sacrificing his chance to be a father.

As Moira carries on casting her doubts to Charity, Mack steps in and confesses to his fiancée that Moira is worried that he wants to be a dad more than he’s letting on.

He promises that that’s not the case and that Moira has got the wrong end of the stick.

Charity’s shocked by the bombshell and believes that Mack is lying to her. With this she leaves her hen do upset. But has she left Mack for good?

Mack’s left blaming Moira for interfering with his relationship.

But, will Moira’s bombshell stop the wedding from going ahead?

Amelia is struggling to juggle childcare with college (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah struggles to help Amelia

Amelia reveals to Noah and Dan that she might have to quit college so that she can look after Esther. She’s unable to find alternative childcare.

Noah’s left feeling helpless after hearing Amelia contemplate dropping out.

Dan promises to do his best to help Amelia. But, will Amelia have to quit college?

Liam gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Liam gets an unexpected housemate

After offering for Paddy to move in with him, Liam welcomes his new housemate into his home.

However, he gets a shock when Paddy brings an unexpected housemate to move in with him.

Bear’s also planning on moving in!

Will Liam let Bear stay?

Or, will he admit that the offer was only intended for Paddy?

