Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday March 21, 2023), Chloe returned to the village after spending time in Scotland with Debbie and Sarah.

She had returned for a medical appointment.

However, these scenes have left many Emmerdale fans baffled by Chloe’s appearance.

Chloe came back to the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe and Sarah returned to the village

Chloe and Sarah have been spending time up in Scotland with Debbie since Sarah found out the truth about Mack and Chloe’s baby secret.

However, last night, Chloe and Sarah returned back to the village.

As Mack and Charity were busy planning their wedding, Chloe returned. Mack was left confused as he came face to face with Chloe again.

Chloe then revealed that she was only back for a medical appointment. She was planning to move up to Scotland permanently.

As Mack breathed a sigh of relief, later on, Moira started to become suspicious of Mack.

Chloe didn’t look pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled by Chloe’s appearance

After seeing Chloe return, fans have been left baffled over Chloe’s appearance.

They’re confused as to why her baby bump isn’t showing when she’s so far along with the pregnancy.

One viewer commented: “How on Earth is Chloe barely showing? She must be at least six months gone by now.”

#Emmerdale How on earth is Chloe barely showing. She must be at least 6 mnths gone my now. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) March 21, 2023

Is Chloe even pregnant? She's not even showing. This is longest pregnancy since Gabby #emmerdale — Tay Alex 🤪 (@TayHaynes90) March 21, 2023

Chloe didn't look very pregnant. Isn't she into her 11th month by now? 🤪 #emmerdale — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) March 21, 2023

Another fan joked: “[Bleep] I look more pregnant than Chloe before I go to the loo.”

A third fan tweeted: “Is Chloe even pregnant? She’s not even showing. This is the longest pregnancy since Gabby.”

A fourth and final fan wondered: “Chloe didn’t look very pregnant. Isn’t she into her 11th month by now?”

Were you baffled by Chloe’s appearance?

Mack feels his baby kick (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Chloe and her baby?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Mack finds out the gender of his and Chloe’s baby.

They’re having a baby boy!

After feeling the baby kick, Mack feels connected to Chloe for a brief moment.

He then takes a moment for self-reflection, questioning whether he’s lying to himself about not caring about the baby.

Will Mack want to play a part in his baby’s life?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

