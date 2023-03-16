Emmerdale spoilers: Liam gets a shock as Paddy moves in

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Liam gets a big shock after telling Paddy that he can move in with him.

As Paddy moves in, Liam is stunned to realise that he’s got not one but two guests moving in.

Who else moves in to Liam’s house in Emmerdale spoilers?

Paddy wants to leave his home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy wants to move out

Marlon and Paddy aren’t on speaking terms after falling out with each other.

With this, Marlon decides to cancel his birthday plans as it doesn’t feel right to be celebrating without Paddy there.

Later on, Mandy suggests that Paddy should make peace with Marlon.

Taking Mandy’s advice, Paddy makes up with Marlon and gives him a tight hug.

Marlon’s made up to have made things right with Paddy on his birthday.

Trying to get his life back on track, Paddy’s delighted later on when Rhona allows him to return back to work at the vets.

Starting a new chapter of his life, Paddy speaks to Chas and discusses how’s best to tell Eve that he’s moving out of The Woolpack.

But, does this mean that Paddy’s leaving the village?

Liam gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Liam gets a shock as Paddy moves in

As Marlon worries that Paddy will leave the village, Liam has an idea.

He offers for Paddy to move in with him.

Paddy’s delighted with the idea and moves in with Liam.

However, Liam soon gets a shock when Bear moves in too without consulting with him first.

As Paddy’s friends try to support him, Paddy continues to struggle.

But, will Liam allow Bear to stay in his house and support Paddy?

Or, will he have to put his foot down and explain that the offer wasn’t extended to him?

Will Paddy be able to move on now that he’s away from Chas?

