Emmerdale fans in shock as Liam Cavanagh reveals suicide torment

The GP opened up about his own struggles

Emmerdale fans are in shock after Liam Cavanagh opened up about his own suicide torment.

The GP took part in a lock-in in last night’s groundbreaking all-male episode in an effort to help Paddy Kirk.

Viewers know how vet Paddy planned to take his own life after suffering from severe depression following his marriage breakdown.

As Paddy’s friends gathered around, Cain Dingle decided he was going to drag Paddy downstairs to talk to them.

Liam told him not to – and opened up about how he had been where Paddy is.

“Some people who try to take their own life do make a second attempt, but plenty don’t…I should know,” he told the other men.

“Not because I’m a GP and neither am I an expert. Back when I was in medical school I was put on suicide watch.”

The others were taken aback by Liam’s confession.

Emmerdale: Liam makes heartbreaking confession

He told them: “It’s a long time since I’ve spoken to anyone about this.”

Liam went on to explain how things had gotten too much for him and he attempted to take his own life.

But fortunately he was found – as Paddy was.

He added: “These were just other second year students, they weren’t even friends. I was found in my room unconscious.

“I’d borrowed a textbook from someone who’d come to get it back, otherwise… I ended up having my stomach pumped.

“But after that the guys on my corridor, they took it in turns to make sure I wasn’t left on my own.

“They saved my life twice over. So now you all know which is more than my parents did at the time but that’s a whole other story.”

Fans were in shock at the confession.

One said: “Oh my goodness Liam! Was not expecting that! and already the tissues are out.”

But a second said: “I may have started crying, listening to Liam’s story.”

However a third said: “My heart breaks for Liam.”

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18:   ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

