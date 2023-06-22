Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas and Tom fear the worst as fragile Belle goes missing

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, June 22), Chas and Tom fear the worst as a fragile Belle goes missing.

With the news about Lachlan causing her anxiety to rise, Belle goes awhile causing her loved ones to worry.

But, will this trigger a schizophrenic episode for Belle in Emmerdale spoilers?

The news is too much for Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle goes missing

Tonight, Rhona tells Tom that Belle’s been through a lot, making him worry that Belle’s not told him everything. He then confronts Rhona and Jai, asking them to give him more information as he’s unable to contact Belle.

Realising that Belle’s gone missing, Chas and Tom put the past to the back of their minds as they join forces to look for Belle.

Recognising the awkward tension between them, Tom apologises to Chas for how he acted as a teenager.

They eventually spot Belle in the woodland ignoring them. But, is she having a schizophrenic episode triggered by the news about Lachlan?

The messages won’t stop (Credit: ITV)

Amelia gets harassed online

Amelia’s over the moon when a subscriber wants to donate to her social media page. Sarah offers to give her some tips but is soon shocked when Amelia shows her a creepy message she’s received.

Dan’s finally put his faith in Amelia to make a success of her new venture. He’s delighted when Amelia’s phone notifications keep going off.

However, she fails to tell him that she’s being harassed as she receives more creepy messages. But, can she put a stop to this?

Paddy and Mandy are smiling at each other (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy tries to impress Mandy

Paddy confides in Marlon and tells him why he’s failing to be intimate with Mandy.

Marlon gives his friend some valuable advice, prompting him to turn up at Pampamanda to impress his new girlfriend.

Are things back on track for Mandy, Paddy and their relationship?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!