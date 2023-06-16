In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Amelia enters the world of social media in a bid to make money for her family.

However, she’s soon concerned when she gets stalked by a creepy troll online, sending her messages of harassment.

Will Amelia open up to Dan about the trolling or push it aside in Emmerdale spoilers?

Amelia wants to become a social media star (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia sets up a social media page

Recently, Amelia has been struggling for money and has been wanting to find a way to provide for her family. Dan has also been short of money, accepting free pizzas from Victoria in the Hide after his card was declined.

Next week, Mandy returns to the salon to find it taken over by Amelia and her filming equipment. Amelia tries to convince Mandy that social media filming might be the publicity that the salon needs.

Informing Dan about her new venture, Dan is disapproving. However, he soon has faith in Amelia as she gets to work on making a success of herself online. But, could her social media page be more trouble than it’s worth?

Amelia is unsettled by the trolling (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia stalked by creepy online troll

With help from Sarah, Amelia gets started filming some content and is excited when someone subscribes and asks to donate to her page.

However, she’s startled when she reveals to Sarah that she’s being trolled online.

Dan’s unaware of the trolling and is delighted when his daughter’s phone goes off again with more notifications. Amelia, however, hides the truth about the constant creepy messages coming through on her phone.

Putting the trolling to one side, Amelia goes out shopping, excited to finally be making some money.

Dan’s also happy for her but he’s yet to understand the world of social media. Will Amelia confide in Dan about the creepy online messages?

