In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Lachlan White returns to torment Belle Dingle as she receives some news about him.

Belle learns some unsettling news from PC Swirling which leads her anxiety to increase.

But, will Belle’s mental health be seriously affected by this Lachlan news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle worries about what this means

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle gets some news about Lachlan

Things are going well for Belle and Tom next week when Rishi allows them some alone time.

However, Belle’s week soon turns sour when PC Swirling informs her that her killer ex Lachlan is being transferred to a different prison.

Concerned, Belle sits down with Vinny and informs him of her anxiety over this news. However, she keeps the discovery a secret from Tom after dropping too many bombshells on him recently.

He’s yet to find out about Lachlan and what he put Belle through during their relationship.

Belle makes the brave step of booking for an appointment with her therapist. But, could the news of Lachlan soon cause Belle’s mental health to take a bad turn?

Belle's family worries about her

Belle’s loved ones fear for her mental health

Later on, Jai accidentally says something that causes Belle’s anxiety to rise leading Vinny to find Belle struggling.

Afterwards, Rhona mentions Belle’s trauma to Tom making him wonder what else she’s been keeping from him.

As Tom asks Rhona and Jai for the truth about Belle, his concerns rise when he can’t contact her.

Teaming up together to find Belle, Chas and Tom put their past aside to search for Belle. Tom apologises for stalking Chas and attempts to put their history behind them.

Soon enough, they find Belle alone in a forest, worried for her safety. But, is Belle’s mental health at risk? Is she having a schizophrenic episode?

