Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas’ new man puts her in grave danger

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers, it’s the anniversary of Grace’s death and Chas is struggling.

As she and Paddy unite, Chas is clearly tormented. But is a potential new romance on the cards – or is it going to put her in grave danger?

Meanwhile it’s Victor’s funeral and Charles gives his eulogy. But will Claudette ever forgive him?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

It’s a tough day for Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas’ grief threatens to overwhelm her.

It’s the anniversary of Grace’s death, but Eve isn’t interested in visiting her sister’s grave and just wants to go to the swings instead.

Paddy and Chas eventually go to the grave together, but as Paddy reflects how life has moved on, it’s clear Chas is in pain. She feels stuck in the past.

Feeling down in the dumps, Chas accepts the offer of a drink from charming stranger Simon. But as they relax into each other’s company, viewers will know he’s not Simon at all, but in fact Harry…

The pair bond over their late children and Chas takes him home. But she soon realises it was a mistake and he agrees to sleep on the sofa.

However when Chas heads upstairs Harry looks at a picture of Caleb and his face darkens. What does he really want? And is Chas in serious danger?

Can Charles find forgiveness? (Credit: ITV)

Emotions run high at Victor’s funeral

It’s the day of Victor’s funeral and after Charles’ confession about setting him up, emotions are running high.

As Charles gives his eulogy, he’s honest and emotional about his father. But he delivers the speech his father deserves.

Claudette watches on and is conflicted over whether to forgive her son. Will she be able to?

Excitement for Tom and Belle

As Tom and Belle prepare for their new life together, they are blissfully happy. Which usually means something dreadful is just around the corner. Will their happiness last?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

