Soaps

Suspicions grow over Tom’s true intentions in Emmerdale as fans insist: ‘He’s a right little weasel’

Tom's behaviour has viewers questioning his motives

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have shared their suspicions about Tom King following last night’s episode of the soap. This came as he was attacked by Charles, after inadvertently provoking him in the Woolpack.

Many feel as though Tom is hiding something, dubbing him ‘a right little weasel.’ Meanwhile, others have found his behaviour with Belle to be suspect, particularly in his hurry to move in together.

What is Tom up to?

Tom tries to talk to Charles in the Woolpack
Tom got on the wrong end of an angry Charles (Credit: ITV)

Tom attacked by Charles in the Woolpack

Charles was in no mood to talk last night, wrestling with grief and guilt over dad Victor’s death. However, Tom was having none of it, and approached Charles in an attempt to sympathise with the vicar.

When this failed, Tom continued to provoke Charles, insisting that he apologise for bringing up Laurel’s alcoholism in the heat of the moment. “What the hell is your problem?” Tom snapped, grabbing Charles by the shoulder.

Enraged, Charles then slammed Tom’s head down against the Woolpack bar, snarling “do you really want to try me?” at the youth.

Tom may have been the victim of Charles’s attack, but his bizarre prodding and poking at the vicar rubbed some up the wrong way. Is Tom hiding something?

Charles pinning Tom's head down on the bar
Charles lashed out at annoying Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans  air suspicions over ‘creepy’ Tom

Writing on Twitter (now X), a number of Emmerdale fans called out Tom for his behaviour in the episode.

“I don’t trust Tom. He is indirectly forcing Belle to move in with him. It’s creepy and borderline controlling,” said one fan.

“Tom is a right little weasel,” wrote another.

“What is Tom’s game? Weird guy,” questioned a third fan.

Is Tom up to something?

Emmerdale - Charles Slams Tom Against The Bar

