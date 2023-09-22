Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy’s fears for Lydia grow

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, September 22), Mandy’s fears for Lydia grow as Lydia continues to bottle everything up.

With her suspicions developing, Mandy worries that Lydia is contemplating leaving Sam for Craig.

But, will Mandy work out what’s really the matter with Lydia in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mandy grows increasingly concerned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy’s fears for Lydia grow

Last night (Thursday, September 21), Mandy started to grow suspicious of Lydia’s behaviour. She’d been worried when Lydia had a go at Samson and told him to stay away from Craig.

Samson was devastated as he found out that he’d lost his place on work experience because of Lydia.

Concerned, Mandy then headed to the Woolpack and shared her suspicions with Chas. Mandy thought that Lydia had feelings for Craig and wanted to leave Sam.

Chas told her that Lydia would never have an affair and cheat on Sam. She’s one of the most honest people she knows.

Tonight, Mandy’s fears for Lydia grow as she worries that Lydia’s about to leave Sam and end her relationship.

But, will Lydia open up to Mandy? Can Mandy work out what’s really troubling Lydia?

Gail goes for her test (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gail has a lot to think about

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale, Gail met up with a woman called Sophie as a shock bombshell was uncovered.

Gail has a 13-year-old son who is very ill and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Ryan was also Oscar’s birth father but does he even know he has a son?

Tonight, Gail has a lot to think about as she heads off to attend her appointment and get tested to see whether she’s a match for Oscar.

But, will Ryan find out the truth? And, will Gail prove to be a match for her birth son?

Chloe has doubts (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe is unsure

Chloe has doubts about Mack tonight. But, can she talk things through with him and put her mind at ease?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!