Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gail’s shocking secret is exposed at last

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 21), Gail meets up with a mystery woman named Sophie.

Sophie then tells Gail some bad news about someone called Oscar, shocking her.

But, what is Gail’s shocking secret as she receives this news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gail receives some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gail’s shocking secret

Last night (Wednesday, September 20), Gail arranged a romantic dinner for her and Ryan in the Woolpack.

She managed to persuade Marlon to cook them up a nice meal because Ryan wouldn’t dine out with her. With Ryan focused on running the Woolpack, Gail surprised him, leaving Mary in charge of playing the music.

However, as they sat down at the table, Gail received a phone call and asked the caller to ring her later. She then made out that it was only a sales call although Ryan was rather suspicious.

Tonight, Gail makes a mysterious phone call and soon heads off to meet a woman called Sophie.

At the Allotment, Sophie tells Gail some bad news about someone named Oscar.

But, who is Oscar? And, what is Gail’s shocking secret? What is she hiding?

Gabby backtracks on her decision (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby makes a U-Turn

Recently, Gabby decided that she was going to be selling HOP, hoping to leave the village.

Caleb made her an offer but Gabby wasn’t comfortable handing the place over to him given their history.

After Victoria put Jacob’s life on the line following his allergic reaction, Gabby worried about what this would do for the reputation of the business.

Tonight, in a major U-Turn, Gabby decides to take HOP off the market and reconsider things.

Kim’s thrilled when Gabby tells her the news. But, does this mean that Gabby’s staying in the village for the time being?

