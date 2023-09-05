In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Gabby decides to sell up and leave the village as she looks for a fresh start.

She decides that she needs to get away from constant reminders of her failed engagement and take a break away.

But, will Gabby really leave the village and leave her life behind in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gabby’s been left heartbroken (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby’s not had it easy

Gabby’s not had it easy as of late as she continues to struggle from her recent heartbreak.

After Nicky ended things with her on their wedding day and told her that he was gay, Gabby’s been distraught.

She has been unable to forgive and forget and instead has tried to do everything she can to stop Nicky being happy with Suni.

After Nicky became the hero when Clemmie went missing, Gabby decided to take a short break away to clear her head and get away from Nicky.

However, as she returned, things were still very awkward. This was especially apparent between her and Billy as she tried to forget about trying to kiss him.

Suni was also hired to work in The Hide, causing great frustration.

Now, all Gabby wants is to get away from the village and start afresh.

Gabby wants to sell up and go (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby decides to leave the village

Next week, Gabby’s had enough of everything and decides to sell up.

She wants to start afresh and is adamant that the best way to do this is to leave the village.

It has been confirmed that Gabby will indeed soon leave the village and take a long break away as she spends time in Portugal.

Gabby actress Rosie Bentham explained to Inside Soap: “She’s seeking validation from any man and it reaches the point where she decides to leave for a break in Portugal; she needs to reset.

“Hopefully she’ll come back with a different head on with regards to the Nicky situation, but he needs to get through this mad phase, as this is definitely Gabby’s wild era. Obviously, there’s the anniversary of Liv Dingle’s death on the horizon, and that’s difficult for Gabby, as Liv was her best mate. Gabby has a lot on her plate and the next few months are chaotic.”

Gabby will be back at some point in the future, hopefully having dealt with her heartbreak, ready to move on.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

