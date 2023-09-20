Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Lydia confronts Craig as Mandy finally twigs something’s wrong

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 20), Lydia confronts Craig as Mandy finally twigs something’s wrong.

Whilst at the office, Lydia can no longer bottle things up and calls Craig out for his behaviour.

But, will she be honest with Mandy about what Craig did to her in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia confronts Craig at work (Credit: ITV)

Lydia confronts Craig as Mandy twigs something’s wrong

Tonight, Samson takes things out on Lydia as she tells him to stay away from Craig.

Noticing that Lydia’s behaviour has changed, Mandy starts to worry that something’s the matter with her. But will Lydia finally open up about what’s going on?

Heading to work, Lydia is terrified when she comes face to face with Craig.

As he tells her that he did nothing wrong, remaining in denial, Lydia can’t stay silent any longer.

She then confronts Craig and calls him a rapist. But, will this make Craig take responsibility for his actions?

Gail is interrupted by a phone call (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gail receives a mysterious phone call

Having a romantic meal with Ryan, their time is soon interrupted as Gail receives a mysterious phone call.

Moving away from Ryan, Gail follows up the phone call. But, who called Gail? And, what do they want?

Cathy bags herself a date (Credit: ITV)

Cathy arranges a date with Samson

Viewers will know that Cathy has her sights set on Samson as she hopes to go through with her latest plan to cure her PMDD.

After being unable to secure an appointment with an American specialist, Cathy conjured up another idea.

She then told April that she hoped to get pregnant so that she could be relieved of her symptoms for nine months.

Tonight, Cathy’s delighted when she arranges a date with Samson for that evening. But, will they both hit it off? And, will Samson cotton on to Cathy’s pregnancy plan?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!