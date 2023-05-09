Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity stunned as Mack lashes out in violent rage

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday May 9, 2023), Charity is stunned as Mack lashes out in a violent rage.

As Mack hears that Reuben might have a bleed on his brain, he lashes out at Dan in the Woolpack, leaving Charity concerned.

As Mack struggles to contain his upset, Charity becomes suspicious but will she work out the truth in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Mack punches Dan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity in shock at Mack’s actions

Chloe’s left upset tonight when she’s told at the hospital that Reuben may have a bleed on the brain. Mack struggles to keep his anger in as he learns of this news.

In the Woolpack, Dan discusses baby Reuben’s health and tries to remain hopeful about Reuben’s chances.

Mack hears Dan’s comments and lashes out. Drunk, Mack punches Dan and storms off, leaving Charity concerned as to why Mack was so angry.

But, as Mack struggles to deal with his baby’s declining health, will Charity end up finding out the truth about his baby secret?

Paddy feels selfish (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy apologises to Mandy

Last night (Monday May 8, 2023), Mandy and Paddy bonded as Paddy settled down at the Dingle’s house to watch some reality TV.

Mandy pretended that she needed to do some cleaning jobs but she could soon see that Paddy needed a friend to keep him company.

Soon enough, Paddy started talking about what would’ve happened if he’d forgiven Mandy for cheating on him all those years ago.

He then kissed Mandy before regretting it. Mandy had told him that they shouldn’t be doing this whilst Paddy was feeling so low.

Paddy then felt bad for being so selfish, explaining that he didn’t know what he wanted, leaving the house all flustered.

Tonight, Paddy apologises to Mandy for how he acted last night. But, will Mandy open up about her true feelings?

Nicky gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Nicky hates to see Gabby and Ally bond

Nicky’s shocked when he sees Gabby and Ally chatting together. However, after their plans fall through, Gabby encourages Nicky and Ally to enjoy a night out together.

But, will Gabby cotton on to the fact that Nicky’s seeing Ally? Will Ally let anything slip to an unbeknown Gabby?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

