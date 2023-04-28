Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s baby secret blown when Reuben is rushed to hospital?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that Mack’s baby secret risks being blown when baby Reuben is taken ill and is suddenly rushed to hospital.

This comes as Mack struggles to keep his paternal feelings hidden from those around him. But when his son suddenly falls gravely ill, Mack may find himself unable to stay away from Chloe and Reuben.

Is Mack’s secret about to be exposed? Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

New dad Mack can’t stay away from Chloe or the baby (Credit: ITV)

Mack fights the paternal urge

As the storyline continues, Mack feels pained when he sees Chloe struggling to juggle Reuben and her shopping. Unable to help himself, he steps in to assist.

But when Sarah sees them together, she has a go. Chloe promises Sarah that it won’t happen again, but Sarah doesn’t believe her. Can Mack and Chloe stay away from each other?

Mack is devastated when Chloe breaks the news that she’s planning on taking his son to Scotland (Credit: ITV)

Chloe hits Mack with heartbreaking news

Later, Mack asks Chloe about Reuben. He’s cheered when Chloe asks him if he’d like to join them on a walk together. Little does he know that she has some devastating news in store for him.

Later, his heart breaks when Chloe tells him that she’s taking Reuben back to Scotland. In spite of his best instincts, Mack struggles as he says farewell to his son. Can he continue to keep his cool, even as he risks losing Reuben forever?

Chloe hears some terrifying news about Reuben’s health (Credit: ITV)

Baby Reuben is taken sick

The next day, Chloe is panicked when Reuben starts running a temperature. Concerned about his symptoms, Doctor Liam suggests that they take him straight to hospital.

There, Chloe is horrified to learn that Reuben very likely has bacterial meningitis.

When Mack hears about Reuben’s diagnosis, he’s left in a state of shock. Will he go running to Chloe and his son?

