Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The aftermath of Jacob’s stabbing revealed

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, January 5 2023) Jacob is still in danger after being stabbed.

Meanwhile Mandy realises she may need to close the salon and an argument kicks off between Naomi and Rhona.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Jacob was stabbed by Callum (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The aftermath of Jacob’s stabbing is revealed

This week Leyla was upset after Liam rejected the idea of them trying to save their marriage.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, January 4 2023) she bought drugs from her old dealer Callum.

However her son Jacob caught her with the drugs.

Furious, Jacob went looking through her room to see if she had anymore hidden.

Jacob locked Leyla in her room before texting Callum from her phone, arranging to meet.

Later Jacob went to meet Callum, who was expecting Leyla.

Jacob warned Callum to leave Leyla alone and threatened him with a knife.

But Callum went to tackle Jacob and during the scuffle, Jacob was stabbed.

Callum fled leaving Jacob on his own, bleeding.

Tonight the aftermath of Jacob’s stabbing is revealed. But is he going to survive?

Bernice wants to get started at the B&B straight away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy considers closing the salon

Bernice is thwarted in her plans to get started at the B&B when Mandy insists she needs to work her one month notice at the salon.

Later Mandy contemplates closing the salon for good.

Is this the end of Mandy’s business?

Dawn makes a big decision (Credit: ITV)

Dawn takes drastic action

Recently Dawn began working for Kim Tate. Dawn, Kim and Gabby hired Nicky to look after the children.

However after missing out on Clemmie’s swimming, Dawn was left feeling guilty that she wasn’t there for her.

Tonight Dawn takes drastic action. But what will she do?

Naomi and Rhona don’t see eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

An argument starts between Naomi and Rhona

Recently April got into trouble for wearing bright nail polish to school, that was given to her by Naomi.

April was sent home from school and Rhona wasn’t impressed.

Tonight Naomi confronts Rhona about the accusations that she’s a bad influence on April.

But soon an argument escalates between Naomi and Rhona.

