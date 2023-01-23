Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Priya’s trauma resurfaces amidst fire horror

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday January 23, 2023), Priya’s past comes back to haunt her as she watches a veil catch fire.

With flames right in front of her eyes, Priya’s trauma resurfaces as she’s reminded of her past experience with fire.

Will Priya’s fears take hold of her in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Priya’s past bubbles up to the surface (Credit: ITV)

Priya’s haunted amidst fire horror

Tonight, Priya and Leyla put on an event at Take a Vow.

However, horror soon strikes when a veil catches fire from one of the candles.

Priya’s petrified and fails to act and put the fire out.

Her fear takes control as she’s reminded of the fire in the corn maze.

Viewers will remember that Priya got caught up in a corn maze fire when Meena set the maze alight with a flare.

Andrea lost her life in the maze.

Priya survived but was left to deal with the trauma of the event, struggling to cope as she learned the true extent of her burns.

With a new fire in Take a Vow tonight, Priya’s past fears become fresh once more.

Has Priya taken one step forward and three steps back?

Vinny lashes out at Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vinny rages at Paddy

Vinny has been trying to get Paddy to open up.

Recently, he pretended that his dog, Chip, needed checking by a vet in a bid to get Paddy to come on a walk with him.

Paddy went on the walk with Vinny and started to open up about how he was feeling.

However, tonight, Vinny feels like Paddy isn’t considering his own feelings.

He lashes out at Paddy, blaming him for not realising Vinny’s own loss of Liv.

Instead, Paddy wallows in self pity as he continues to struggle with the effects of Chas’ affair.

Will Paddy be able to support Vinny through his grief just like Vinny has supported him through his heartbreak?

Mary’s date proves to be somewhat of a catfish (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary has a disaster of a date

After matching with a woman named Joy on an online dating app, Mary meets her date at The Woolpack.

However, when Joy turns up, Mary’s taken aback.

Joy doesn’t look quite how Mary imagined, turning up in a bicycle helmet with mud on her face.

Mary gives Joy the benefit of the doubt and gets to know her.

With the date drawing to a close, Mary concludes that Joy isn’t the perfect match for her after all.

Will this date make Mary give up on online dating?

Or, will it give her the motivation to meet Mrs. Right?

Caleb won’t be pressurised by Cain (Credit: ITV)

Caleb stands his ground

Cain does his best to intimidate Caleb.

He wants him to leave his family alone.

However, Caleb makes it clear that he’s here to stay.

Will Cain give up his fight and make peace with his brother?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

