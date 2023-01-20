In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mary goes on a date with a woman called Joy, but it’s safe to say that she’s not The One.

Feeling deflated, Mary turns to Kim for some dating advice.

What is Kim’s dating advice in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mary has looked to Kim for support (Credit: ITV)

Mary is yet to find ‘the one’

Last year, Mary confided in Kim that she is gay.

She opened up about being married to a man, being in a relationship without any sexual connection.

Mary then revealed that the true love of her life had been a woman named Louise who had sadly passed away.

After coming out to Rhona, her daughter struggled to process the news.

Things were made worse when Mary got drunk and tried to kiss Vanessa.

After this, Mary opened up to Rhona about having lived a lie for so long.

She was never going to be in a relationship with a woman.

She just had to accept that.

However, this week, Mary has decided to give dating another go.

Mary is looking for a joy-ful relationship (Credit: ITV)

Kim gives Mary some dating advice in Emmerdale spoilers

Next week, Mary meets her date, Joy, in The Woolpack.

However, Joy doesn’t look like Mary had imagined.

She arrives to the date with mud on her face, wearing a bicycle helmet.

Mary decides to give her the benefit of the doubt however and goes ahead with the date.

As the date continues, Mary decides that herself and Joy aren’t a match.

She remains hopeful as she sets out on a second date, this time with someone else.

However, her date doesn’t turn up.

Feeling disheartened, Mary turns to her good friend Kim for some dating advice.

Kim tells her that she has to appear confident.

Will Mary’s next date be a success?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

