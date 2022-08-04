Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary kisses Vanessa

Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 4) reveal that Mary kisses Vanessa after opening up to her about her sexuality.

Meanwhile, Matty plants a holdall full of cocaine in Suzy‘s car. He then calls the police.

Elsewhere, Dawn and Billy meet Alex at the prison. Dawn is upset when Alex refuses to let her foster Clemmie.

Mary opens up about her sexuality to Vanessa, but Mary mistakes her kindness for something else and leans in to kiss her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary kisses Vanessa

After having revealed her sexuality to friend Kim Tate and daughter Rhona, Mary is feeling supported by her family and friends.

Drawn into a conversation with Vanessa, she opens up about her sexuality.

A sympathetic Vanessa listens intently.

As Mary mistakes Vanessa’s kindness for something more, she leans in to kiss her.

How will Vanessa react?

After planting drugs in Suzy’s car, Matty phones the police (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Matty plants drugs in Suzy’s car

Matty is feeling pleased with himself as he plants a holdall full of cocaine in Suzy’s car.

As Suzy attends Rhona’s hen party, Matty berates her.

Suzy drives away and Matty calls the police and tells them of the drugs in her car.

Dawn and Billy meet Alex in the prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn and Billy meet Alex in the prison

Dawn and Billy meet Alex at the prison.

When Alex hears about Clemmie, he refuses to let them foster her.

As Billy blasts Alex, he abruptly changes his mind.

This relieves Dawn – however, she is worried again when she sees Alex’s smug smile.

What does Alex have planned?

