Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicola cast out after Angel makes devastating confession

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday May 30, 2023), Nicola continues to blame Moira for the car accident.

As Moira threatens to take action against Nicola, Nicola’s shocked when Angel gives her some harsh words.

As Angel makes a devastating confession she casts Nicola out of the family. How will Nicola react in Emmerdale spoilers?

Angel pushes her mum away (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola cast out of family

Recently, Nicola had been in a rush and had been driving Angel to her dentist appointment when the car crashed into Moira’s vehicle. Angel had to be taken to hospital, being injured in the crash. Nicola then accused Moira of driving too fast and irresponsibly.

Angel had told Nicola to leave Moira alone and simply focus on her instead but Nicola didn’t listen to this advice. Tonight, Nicola continues to blame Moira for the car accident and carries on with her online blame game without Angel knowing.

Later on, Moira decides to put an end to Nicola’s claims after she finds out that Isaac is being bullied due to the damaging rumours about her being responsible for the accident.

With this, Moira threatens to take action against Nicola. However, Nicola’s left shocked when Angel points the finger at her own mum for causing her injuries.

As Angel casts Nicola out of the King family for her actions, can Nicola accept that the responsibility lies with her?

Can Tom give Jimmy another chance? (Credit: ITV)

Tom and Jimmy draw a line

Viewers will know that Tom recently lashed out at Jimmy after finding out that Carl killed his granddad. Tom struggled to process the news, realising who his dad really was, blaming Jimmy for telling him the truth.

Tension has been continuing to brew between the pair, with Tom doing his best to avoid Jimmy and the Kings. Now though, Tom and Jimmy decide to draw a line and put the past behind them, moving on from Carl. But, how long can this newfound peace last?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

