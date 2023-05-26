Nicola looking upset and worried on Emmerdale against village background and show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola cast out of family by her own daughter

Angel has had enough of her mother's behaviour

By Joel Harley
Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, in the wake of last week’s horror car crash, an increasingly irritated Angelica King begins to blame her own mother for the accident – ultimately resulting in Nicola being cast out of the family. Can Nicola bring her daughter around?

This comes following the events of last week’s episodes, in which distracted Nicola was caught up in a car crash with Moira as a result of Jimmy’s feud with Tom. Unable to move on from the accident, Nicola takes out her frustrations on Moira – but risks losing Angel over her single-minded campaign for vengeance.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Nicola and Moira rush to the car window following their accident
Moira and Nicola found themselves on a collision course in last week’s episodes (Credit: ITV)

Nicola on the warpath

Frustrated by Nicola’s behaviour, Jimmy pleads with her to visit Angel in hospital. But Nicola continues to demand justice – claiming that she wants it for Angel instead of herself.

Seeking validation, Nicola visits the Doctors’ Surgery, but Liam finds no medical evidence to substantiate her claims. Nicola is left fuming more than ever, with Moira in her sights.

Nicola standing over Angel, unconscious in the back of their car (Credit: ITV)
Angel wasn’t seriously hurt – but that won’t deter Nicola from seeking her revenge (Credit: ITV)

Nicola launches an online hate campaign against Moira

Later, Angel tries to convince Nicola that the crash was an accident. However, Nicola won’t be deterred from her course of action. She continues to feud against Moira, launching a series of an online tirades about Moira, all behind her daughter’s back.

After discovering what Nicola has been up to, Moira is determined to quell Nicola’s rants. Their feud spills over to the children when Moira learns that Isaac is being bullied over the accident and Nicola’s claims.

Nicola King may have made a big mistake insulting killer Kyle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Will Nicola see sense before she loses her daughter? (Credit: ITV)

Angel places the blame

Storming over to Victoria Cottage, Moira threatens to take drastic action if Nicola doesn’t shut down her hateful rumour mill. As the pair continue to bicker, Angel places the blame for the accident firmly on Nicola.

As Angel ostracises her own mother from the family, Nicola is left reeling. Can she see sense before she loses Angel altogether?

