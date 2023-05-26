Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, in the wake of last week’s horror car crash, an increasingly irritated Angelica King begins to blame her own mother for the accident – ultimately resulting in Nicola being cast out of the family. Can Nicola bring her daughter around?

This comes following the events of last week’s episodes, in which distracted Nicola was caught up in a car crash with Moira as a result of Jimmy’s feud with Tom. Unable to move on from the accident, Nicola takes out her frustrations on Moira – but risks losing Angel over her single-minded campaign for vengeance.

Nicola on the warpath

Frustrated by Nicola’s behaviour, Jimmy pleads with her to visit Angel in hospital. But Nicola continues to demand justice – claiming that she wants it for Angel instead of herself.

Seeking validation, Nicola visits the Doctors’ Surgery, but Liam finds no medical evidence to substantiate her claims. Nicola is left fuming more than ever, with Moira in her sights.

Nicola launches an online hate campaign against Moira

Later, Angel tries to convince Nicola that the crash was an accident. However, Nicola won’t be deterred from her course of action. She continues to feud against Moira, launching a series of an online tirades about Moira, all behind her daughter’s back.

After discovering what Nicola has been up to, Moira is determined to quell Nicola’s rants. Their feud spills over to the children when Moira learns that Isaac is being bullied over the accident and Nicola’s claims.

Angel places the blame

Storming over to Victoria Cottage, Moira threatens to take drastic action if Nicola doesn’t shut down her hateful rumour mill. As the pair continue to bicker, Angel places the blame for the accident firmly on Nicola.

As Angel ostracises her own mother from the family, Nicola is left reeling. Can she see sense before she loses Angel altogether?

