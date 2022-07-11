Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira finds out the dark truth about Holly’s death?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, July 11 2022) reveal that Moira is shocked to see a picture of Holly in the HOP/Take A Vow presentation.

Meanwhile Vanessa gets the truth out of Suzy, but will she tell Moira?

Leyla found out that Suzy knew Holly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy forced to face questions from Moira

Recently it was revealed that Vanessa’s new girlfriend Suzy knew Moira’s daughter Holly Barton, who died in 2016.

A few weeks ago Leyla and Suzy were speaking to Moira about using her barn for a wedding.

However when Suzy found out that Holly was Moira’s daughter, she made her excuses and left.

She later revealed to Leyla that she hired Holly to be the photographer at a few of the weddings she was organising.

One wedding was on Suzy’s birthday and she asked Holly to take her money and go meet her drug dealer to get cocaine for her birthday party.

But Suzy was unaware that Holly was an addict. Holly took the cash and bought heroin.

When Suzy found out Holly bought and took heroin with her money, she was furious.

That night Holly went home and died from an overdose in her bed.

She was found the next morning by Moira.

Moira wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Priya and Suzy are excited as they prepare for the HOP/Take A Vow showcase.

However they don’t realise there’s a picture in the slideshow of Holly Barton on the day she died.

As Belle and Jai begin the presentation, Priya struggles when she sees a picture of herself without her burns.

But more problems arise when a picture of Holly flashes up on the screen.

When Moira sees it, she starts to question Suzy, wanting more information.

Suzy is trapped as Moira recognises Holly’s dress in the photograph as the dress she was wearing the day she died.

Moira is desperate to know what happened to her daughter before her death.

But her hopes are crushed when Suzy makes up a lie.

Will Vanessa tell Moira the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa tells Moira the truth?

Soon afterwards, Vanessa is suspicious of Suzy’s behaviour and challenges her, knowing she’s not telling the truth about Holly.

Suzy tells her what really happened the night Holly died.

When Moira turns up, Suzy and Vanessa worry that she’s overheard their conversation.

However Moira apologises for lashing out at Suzy earlier.

Vanessa is disappointed when Suzy doesn’t use this moment to tell Moira the truth.

Instead Suzy pleads with Vanessa to keep her secret.

Will Vanessa stay loyal to Suzy, or will she tell Moira the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!