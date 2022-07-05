Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 11-15

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal two secrets are exposed on the ITV soap as Suzy and Sandra are forced to confess.

But how will the truth go down?

Meanwhile, Dawn finds herself with another child, but will she tell social services?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Why are Emmerdale destroying all the couples in the village right now?

1. Suzy’s secret revealed?

A photo of Holly appears in Suzy’s slide show and Moira recognises it from the day Holly died.

Suzy lies to cover herself, but Vanessa knows something isn’t right and forces Suzy to confess.

Will she tell Moira?

2. Sandra confesses her secret

Sandra admits she owes £4k to a man named Terry and begs Liv and Vinny to help her.

Liv and Vinny allow Sandra to stay but are worried whether they can trust her.

Terry soon storms in and puts the pressure on for his money.

Sandra’s relieved when Liv offers to pay the money, but will her plan backfire?

3. Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn gets a new child

Dawn goes to the funeral of old friend Beth and meets with another mate, Jade.

After she goes back to Jade’s, Jade gets drugged up and Dawn realises it’s a bad idea to be there.

However, Dawn is stunned when she finds a child there who is the daughter of recently deceased Beth.

Clemmie doesn’t even know her mum has died.

Dawn offers to take Clemmie home when a dangerous man walks in.

Billy begs her to call social services, but relents that Clemmie can stay for one night.

Will Dawn do the right thing the next day?

4. Amelia steals Gabby’s identity!

Gabby is disgusted to get a visiting order from Noah and throws it in the bin.

Amelia spots it and steals Gabby’s ID so she can visit Noah in prison.

Noah is shocked when it’s Amelia who comes to visit rather than Gabby.

But will he be pleased to see a friendly face?

5. Lydia gives Amelia advice

Lydia tries to get Amelia to confide in her about her body confidence issues.

She thinks she’s got through, but is Charles about to ruin it all?

6. Marlon pops the question to Paddy!

Marlon is excited when he reaches a new milestone.

He soon asks Paddy to be his best man and Paddy is thrilled.

More Emmerdale spoilers

7. Matty struggles

Matty is upset over the fact he was absent for Holly’s death.

Can anyone comfort him?

8. Nicola takes control

Nicola wants to avoid confessing to Jimmy so goes back to work at the cafe.

But eventually she steels herself and tells him exactly how tough she is finding things since her attack.

After posting the video of her attack online calling for information on her attackers, Nicola feels stronger.

She calls PC Swirling after the video gets her a name, but will it be enough to convict them?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!