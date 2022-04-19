Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Marlon and Rhona in split shock?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Mary has a horrifying suggestion for Rhona that leaves her devastated.

But will Rhona take her mother’s advice and separate from her fiancé?

Also in tonight’s visit to Emmerdale, Chas stirs the pot between Kerry and Al.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Marlon’s recovery is going well but slowly (Credit: ITV)

Marlon left exhausted

Rhona is shocked that the Easter Egg hunt has taken so much out of Marlon.

She’s concerned it will affect his meeting with the consultant.

Marlon is left gutted when the consultant tells him she’s pleased with his progress, but he’s in the best place and can’t go home yet.

Stressed Rhona presses for a timeline, but it’s not the answer she’s hoping for.

Rhona and Mary clash (Credit: ITV)

Mary bears the brunt of Rhona’s frustration

Mary is concerned about her daughter. She’s worried about the stress Rhona is under.

She doesn’t think Rhona is going to cope as a full-time carer.

When Rhona gets home and sees her mum in the pub with Faith, she’s fuming. Rhona lashes out about her selfishness, which only causes Mary to worry even more.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona and Marlon to split?

After Rhona’s outburst Mary is sure Marlon coming home will make Rhona even more exhausted.

She doesn’t think her daughter can cope and the impact on the kids will be huge.

Mary suggests Rhona and Marlon should separate.

Rhona is appalled, but will she consider her mother’s idea?

Mary’s left homeless (Credit: ITV)

Mary out in the cold

Far from even thinking about it, Rhona chucks her mum out.

She’s is heartbroken over how insensitive Mary is being.

But will she reconsider her mother’s words as the pressure mounts?

Kerry is suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Chas stirs trouble

Chas is still worried about Al and Belle being in business together.

After getting nowhere with Belle, Chas talks to Kerry. She tells her she has doubts about the pair working together.

With Kerry already suspicious, she starts to worry about the amount of time Al and Belle are spending in each other’s company.

Is Chas right?

And what will Kerry do about it?

