Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack’s one-night stand finally revealed

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Wednesday, October 5) reveal Mack‘s on-night-stand is finally revealed as agrees to meet them.

Meanwhile Al prepares to buy a house with Chas, but Kerry finds him looking at properties.

Will she quiz him on it?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Ryan knows Mack cheated on Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack meets up with his one-night-stand

A few weeks ago Mack cheated on Charity after an argument. He got drunk and ended up sleeping with another villager, but it hasn’t been revealed who.

This week Charity’s son Ryan found out about Mack’s one-night-stand. He agreed not to tell Charity but clearly isn’t happy with Mack’s actions.

Tonight Ryan continues to struggle with keeping Mack’s secret.

But things get worse for Mack when his one-night-stand calls him.

He decides to deal with the situation and agrees to meet them.

On the outskirts of the village, Mackenzie is on edge as he awaits his secret meeting.

Mack’s one-night-stand soon arrives and is revealed…

But who is it?

Al is prepared to leave the village with Chas (Credit: ITV)

Al prepares to start a new life with Chas

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months.

Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s girlfriend Kerry have no idea about the affair.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 4) Al suggested that he and Chas run away together.

Tonight Al starts to get his accounts in order so he can buy a house for him and Chas.

He’s thrilled that his plans are progressing.

However he has no idea that his girlfriend Kerry has seen him viewing houses online.

She assumes that he’s looking for them and wants to settle down.

She can barely contain her excitement, but has no idea that he’s really planning to leave her.

Dawn agrees to come to the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Dawn makes a decision about her dad’s wedding

Will is overjoyed when Dawn says she will come to his and Kim‘s wedding after all.

But who will she bring as her guest?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!