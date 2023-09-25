Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack proposes to Chloe after huge baby bombshell

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, September 25), Mack proposes to Chloe after finding out a huge baby bombshell.

After believing that Chloe’s pregnant, Mack pops the all important question to her.

But, is he proposing to Chloe for the right reason in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack proposes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Chloe get engaged

Tonight, Mack sees Chloe ordering a pregnancy test on her phone and gets excited at the prospect of having another baby.

He can’t believe that she’s pregnant again, letting his mind get carried away with him.

Chloe then speaks to him and explains why she thinks she might be pregnant.

Mack fully believes that Chloe’s pregnant and proposes to her in the spur of the moment.

Chloe agrees to the engagement, but is she actually pregnant? And, is Mack proposing for the right reason?

Gail and Ryan discuss Oscar (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gail and Ryan think about Oscar

Last week, Gail met up with a woman called Sophie and found out that Sophie’s adopted son – Oscar – was very ill.

He needed a bone marrow transplant and needed to find someone who was a match for him.

It was then revealed that Oscar was Gail’s birth son and that Sophie wanted her to take a test to see whether she was a match or not.

Ryan was Oscar’s birth father but Gail didn’t want Sophie reaching out to him.

As Gail went to take the test, she eventually ended up telling Ryan about Oscar’s illness.

He was stunned, admitting that they gave Oscar up thirteen years ago for a reason.

Now, with Gail’s secret out, Gail and Ryan have a lot to think about as they discuss their son and his illness.

But, will they both agree to help Oscar? And, what will this mean for them both going forward?

