Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe drops baby bombshell on Mack as he proposes

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chloe drops a huge baby bombshell on Mackenzie as he proposes to her.

Chloe and Mack soon get engaged as Mack believes that Chloe’s pregnant again.

But, is Chloe really expecting another one of Mack’s children in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack and Chloe get engaged (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack proposes to Chloe

Next week, Chloe confides in Amy that she might be pregnant again. As Mack sees Chloe ordering a pregnancy test on her phone, Mack’s thrilled.

Chloe then explains why she thinks she’s pregnant and Mack starts believing that she really is expecting, proposing to her.

After Chloe agrees to getting engaged, the couple tell their loved ones the engagement and pregnancy news.

However, Moira’s quick to share her concerns about Mack rushing into another marriage so soon after Charity.

Mack’s friend Nate also has his suspicions and realises that Mack only proposed to Chloe because of the pregnancy, fearing that his feelings for Chloe are only based on this. But, are they?

Chloe breaks Mack’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s dreams are crushed

With Mack so happy about the pregnancy, Chloe then tells Amy that her period has started.

As Mack speaks about their unborn baby with excitement, Chloe is unable to pluck up the courage to tell him that she’s not pregnant.

Chloe confesses to Amy that she fears that Mack won’t want to marry her without there being another baby in the picture. Amy, however, persuades her to be honest with her new fiancé.

Amy comforts Chloe as she prepares for the prospect of losing Mack once he finds out the truth.

Later on, Chloe confesses everything to Mack and crushes his baby dreams. But, will Mack still want to marry Chloe now that he knows she’s not pregnant?

