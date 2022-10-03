Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack confesses all to Charity after Ryan finds out cheating truth?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday 03 September), as Ryan finds out the truth, it looks as though Mack will have to tell Charity about his cheating.

Will he come clean?

Who is Mack’s mystery woman?

Also in tonight’s Emmerdale, Terry attacks Liv.

And, later, Aaron Dingle returns to the village.

All of this and more on tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Mack is annoyed when Nate makes a joke about his affair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ryan learns the truth

Mack, Nate and Ryan decide to share a few beers.

But Mack is annoyed when Nate makes a joke about his one-night-stand.

Sensing awkwardness, Ryan demands to know what is going on.

Eventually, he squeezes out the truth from the pair, learning that Mack cheated on Charity.

Mack is cornered when Ryan demands that he tell Charity.

Will Mack be forced to admit his wrongdoings to Charity?

Can he wrangle his way out of this one?

After Ryan forces Mack to come clean, he demands that Mack tell Charity what he has done (Credit: ITV)

Terry attacks Liv

Elsewhere in the village, Liv returns home to find Terry waiting in her house.

He demands that she retract her statement about Sandra to the police.

As Liv and Terry fight, he pushes her, causing her to hit her head on a table.

With Liv lying unconscious, Terry flees the scene.

Will Liv survive?

Liv and Terry fight as he attempts to get her to rescind her police statement (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s back!

As Terry attempts to flee the crime scene, he runs straight into Liv’s big brother Aaron.

Seeing Liv unconscious, Aaron attacks Terry.

However Harriet arrives on the scene before the pair’s fight can escalate any further.

With Liv lying unconscious still, Aaron is arrested.

Chas arrives and is surprised to find her son back in the village.

After finding out what happened Vinny arrives at the hospital and Liv is still unconscious.

He’s also shocked to find out Aaron is back. Meanwhile Chas is furious when Harriet refuses to let Aaron go.

Eventually Aaron is released and goes to the hospital to see Liv. But Vinny tells him to leave, saying that Liv wants nothing to do with him.

Will Liv recover?

Can Aaron ever make amends to her?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

