Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Flashback finally reveals the truth about Cain and Caleb

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal a special episode showing a flashback that finally reveals the truth about Cain Dingle and estranged brother Caleb.

Fans recently learned that Cain had an adult brother, named Caleb.

Tonight’s episode promises to reveal what went down between Cain and Caleb… and where Caleb has been for all of this time.

Cain comes face-to-face with long lost brother Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain meets with a blast from the past

Cain has been left shaken by the arrival of Caleb.

But what does he want?

Why has he returned now? And what exactly happened between the brothers?

There is then a flashback to 1991, where viewers will learn the story of young Caleb and Cain.

A flashback will tell what happened between Caleb and Cain in 1991 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Caleb?

Caleb finally arrived on the scene in last night’s episode.

He has been attempting to communicate with Cain and Cain’s family through letters to Cain and mystery gifts to the children.

He is a successful businessman, and confirmed to be Faith’s son – making Cain his blood brother.

Waterloo Road star Will Ash plays Caleb.

Speaking of his new role on Emmerdale, Will said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show.

“Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I’m really looking forward to working alongside them.

“Caleb is a fantastically complex character,” he continued. “I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Caleb’s arrival is sure to shake things up for Cain and his family (Credit: ITV)

What does Caleb want?

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw, has teased what viewers can expect from Caleb’s arrival in the village.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the village. It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?”

Viewers will find out the truth in tonight’s episode, where two young actors take on the roles of Cain and Caleb.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

