First Look as Emmerdale confirms Boxing Day flashback episode for Cain and Caleb

Emmerdale will be exploring Cain and Caleb’s past in a flashback episode on Boxing Day.

The episode will reveal how the two brothers met for the first time and why Cain has kept his brother a secret from the rest of the Dingle family.

But who will be playing the long lost brothers?

The Emmerdale flashback will air on Boxing Day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale flashback explores Cain and Caleb’s past

On Boxing Day, Emmerdale will turning the clock back to 1991 in a flashback episode to show how brothers Cain and Caleb first met.

Cain is in for a surprise this Christmas as they meet their long lost relative Caleb, Cain’s brother.

Cain has known about the existence of his brother Caleb for decades but he has always avoided telling the rest of the family.

However, Cain’s past comes back to haunt him as Caleb makes a surprise visit to Cain in prison.

So why are we only just finding out about Cain’s brother Caleb?

The flashback episode will reveal why the two brothers are estranged and explain why Cain has kept his brother Caleb a secret for all this time.

Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton met with Jeff Hordley and Will Ash during their rehearsal (Credit: ITV)

Who will play Cain and Caleb in the Emmerdale Boxing Day flashback?

Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton will be taking on the roles of young Cain and Caleb in the Boxing Day episode.

The actors met with Jeff Hordley and Waterloo Road star Will Ash, who play Cain and Caleb in Emmerdale, at a rehearsal earlier this year.

Maddy Barker will be playing young Chas in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s sister Chas will also be featuring in the flashback episode.

The young Chas will be played by actress Maddy Barker.

Will you be watching Emmerdale this Boxing Day?

