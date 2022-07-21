Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Devastation as two children are involved in a horrific accident?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, July 21 2022) reveal Amelia faints while holding baby Thomas.

They both get checked out at hospital, but will they both be okay?

Amelia faints with Thomas in her arms (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Desperate Rishi pays online date after bedding her

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia faints and drops Thomas

Amelia agrees to babysit Thomas and Lucas for Gabby and Dawn.

When she gets to Home Farm, Amelia notices an envelope from the prison addressed to Gabby and pockets it.

However Amelia’s dizziness and nausea gets worse. Disorientated, Amelia struggles before fainting and dropping little baby Thomas.

When Harriet arrives she panics and lies that Thomas fell out of his high chair.

Harriet is worried and takes him to hospital.

In the hospital, Amelia is sickened with guilt as Gabby arrives, upset and worried about her son.

Back at Home Farm Lucas says that Amelia fell whilst holding Thomas.

Kim is furious and confronts Amelia and calls her out for lying about what happened.

Soon Amelia is facing a lot of questions about her blackout.

Dan is left reeling when Amelia reveals she’s been taking a syrup for her weight that she bought on the internet.

Amelia agrees to get checked out at the hospital.

When she’s out of sight, Dan breaks down in tears.

Rhona and Marlon attend their engagement party (Credit: ITV)

Rhona and Marlon attend their engagement party

Marlon and Rhona arrive at the Woolpack for their engagement party.

Marlon makes a declaration of love for Rhona and everyone cheers.

But is Marlon as happy as he’s making out?

Laurel and Kit share a kiss (Credit: ITV)

New romance for Laurel?

At the engagement party, Jai struggles to see Laurel and Kit flirting.

He then spots them both kissing.

Suzy comes back (Credit: ITV)

Suzy and Vanessa back on?

Meanwhile a drunk Vanessa stumbles home and finds Suzy waiting for her.

Are things back on?

Charles hides his upset (Credit: ITV)

Charles forced to hide his upset

When Charles finds out that Ethan and Naomi have been messaging each other, he tries to hide his upset.

He hopes that a reconciliation is on the way.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!