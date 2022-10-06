Al Chas Kerry Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas and Al caught in the act after Kerry proposes

Kerry gets down on one knee

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, October 6 2022) Kerry decides to propose to Al.

However he’s still committed to Chas and when they share a kiss, someone catches them.

Meanwhile Tracy returns to the village and Faith finds out a huge secret.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale Al and Chas kissing
Someone catches Al and Chas together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Al and Chas caught!

This week Al has been planning to buy a house for him and Chas to move into.

However Kerry thinks Al is buying the house for them.

Tonight Al feels uncomfortable when Kerry tries to get information about the house she saw him viewing.

She’s completely loved-up as she decides to plan a surprise of her own.

Meanwhile Al and Chas meet up. He tells her he’s going to end things with Kerry.

However when he gets o the Woolpack, Kerry proposes to him by performing a rap.

As everyone cringes, Chas is secretly upset by the spectacle.

Al is shocked and at first he doesn’t know how to respond. But he soon says yes to getting engaged.

Outside the pub, Chas is furious, but Al insists he’s still committed to her.

Unable to resist a moment of passion, the two share a kiss.

However someone catches them, leaving them both in shock. Who is it?

Emmerdale Tracy Metcalfe looks happy with daughter Frankie
Tracy is back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy returns to the village

Nate tells Naomi that he’ll be at her plea hearing.

But when he runs into his ex Tracy and daughter Frankie in the Woolpack beer garden, he’s unable to keep his promise.

Bernice and Harriet in Emmerdale
Upset Harriet admits she still loves Will (Credit: ITV)

Harriet makes a confession to Wendy

Harriet admits to Wendy that she’s still in love with Will.

However Wendy tries to convince her she’s on the right track with Dan.

What will Harriet do?

Faith in Emmerdale
Faith finds out something huge (Credit: ITV)

Faith finds out a huge secret

Meanwhile Faith overhears a massive secret and is unsure what to do with the information.

What has she found out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

