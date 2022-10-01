Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has revealed the real reason she isn’t making a permanent comeback to the soap.

The actress played Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV soap up until last year.

Tracy left the village after conquering her post-natal depression and landing a job with a support team in Nottingham.

The new mum hasn’t been seen in the village since.

Amy Walsh to return to Emmerdale briefly

However, that is set to change.

Now actress Amy is returning, albeit briefly.

The star is currently on maternity leave from her role, having welcomed her own daughter Bonnie with EastEnders star partner Toby-Alexander Smith.

But when it came to it I just wasn’t ready to come back full-time.

But while she has been busy at home with their new arrival, actress Amy agreed to briefly interrupt her maternity leave for a very special reason.

She is returning for a short stint as part of the soap’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Amy Walsh opens up about comeback

“It was lovely to be invited back for the 50th,” she told Entertainment Daily and other media.

“When I was going on maternity leave, Jane [Hudson], the executive producer, mentioned it was all happening around August and September and said if I wanted to be a part of it to let her know.

“But when it came to it I just wasn’t ready to come back full-time.

“She very kindly offered to write me in and back out again so I didn’t have to cut my maternity leave short.

“But I still didn’t miss out on the 50th celebrations so it was win-win!

“It’s been really lovely seeing everyone again and being able to bring Bonnie into work to meet everyone as we’re based in London now, so haven’t been back before now.”

The actress also spoke about some of the changes on set she experienced returning since she’s been away.

“It’s also lovely to be back with all the COVID restrictions finally lifted as it was very different the last time I was here,” she added.

“So it’s a brief return for now like I said but a lot happens for Tracy in a small amount of time.

“She has some news for Nate but when she sees him it’s not as easy to tell him as she may have thought.

“Her and Vanessa get to spend some quality time together too which has been a long time coming.”

When does Tracy return?

Emmerdale viewers will watch on screen soon as Tracy makes her comeback.

In upcoming scenes her ex Nate Robinson will feel conflicted when he sees Tracy back in the village.

He has had a brief fling with flatmate Naomi.

But all that is thrown into chaos when his ex appears with their daughter.

However, things get thrown up in the air when Tracy drops a bombshell on her ex.

How will Nate cope? And how long will it be before Tracy makes a more permanent return to the village?

