Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity sent to prison after she’s arrested?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, December 19 2022) Charity and Amy get into a physical altercation.

But PC Swirling witnesses their fight and Charity is arrested.

Meanwhile Marcus tries to get out of lunch with Greg, and David makes a huge decision.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity arrested

It’s the day of baby Esther’s Christening and Amelia is touched by Noah’s support.

Meanwhile Lydia is disappointed when Samson refuses to go with her to the Christening.

At the pub Chloe and Amy are confrontational around Chas and Charity. They soon rub Charity up the wrong way when they have an argument.

Charity is not impressed when she finds out Chas has invited Amy and Chloe to the Christening.

At the church, Charles begins Esther’s Christening but Amy and Charity’s feud threatens to put the service in jeopardy.

The two women can’t refrain from arguing and soon things get physical.

PC Swirling witnesses the fight and Charity and Amy give him their statements.

But PC Swirling places Charity under arrest.

What does this mean for Charity? Will she end up back in prison?

David makes a huge decision

For a while David has been struggling financially.

His most recent plan to get business in the shop has been setting up a Santa Grotto.

However with things not looking up, David makes a huge decision.

What is he up to?

Marcus goes to lunch with Ethan and Greg

Meanwhile Marcus is alarmed when Ethan tells him that Greg is coming over again for lunch.

Last time Marcus and Ethan had lunch with Greg, Greg left Marcus feeling uncomfortable.

So Marcus makes up an excuse not to go this time.

Later Marcus has a change of heart and decides to join Ethan and Greg.

But will he regret his decision?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

