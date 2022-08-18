Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Baby tragedy for Mack and Charity as they receive devastating news

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, August 18 2022) reveal Mack and Charity are left heartbroken as they get devastating news about Charity’s pregnancy.

Meanwhile Dawn beats herself up after an incident with Lucas and Clemmie, and Jacob gets his A-level results.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of the soap.

Charity and Mackenzie get bad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Mack receive devastating news

Mackenzie is settling into his new attentive role. He’s touched when Moira tells him he’s going to make a great dad.

At Jacob’s Fold, Charity is suddenly hit with a wave of pain and is immediately worried something is wrong with the baby.

Not long after, Mack comes home and finds Charity struggling on the floor.

He scoops her up into his arms but Charity is crushed, thinking it could be too late.

Mack’s optimistic as they go to the hospital. However they try to hide their anxiety as a doctor rushes them to the Early Pregnancy Unit.

Mack and Charity anxiously await for the results as the radiographer heads off to find a doctor.

When the doctor arrives, they confirm that Charity’s pregnancy is ectopic and not viable.

Mackenzie is heartbroken as he and Charity hear the heartbeat of the baby they’re destined to lose.

The two try to process what’s happened, but an emotionally drained Charity prepares herself for what she has to do.

Charity is grateful for Mack’s support but it’s clear he’s not as okay as he’s making out.

Clemmie scratches Lucas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn worries after an incident with Clemmie

Kim comforts Dawn and Clemmie shows a glimmer of making some progress.

Dawn is grateful for Kim’s help when she offers to take Lucas and Clemmie out for a while.

At the café, Harriet is thrilled when things seems to be getting better between her and Dawn.

Meanwhile over at the playground Clemmie isn’t happy when Lucas innocently takes her toy.

However Kim is distracted and doesn’t notice what’s about to happen.

Clemmie scratches Lucas and ends up bursting into tears when Kim uses a stern voice when talking to her.

Billy and Dawn arrive in the chaos and Dawn’s left beating herself up for not staying with Clemmie.

There’s good news for Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Jacob gets good news

Jacob receives excellent A-level results but reveals he’s not going to university. Can anyone change his mind?

What will Rishi do? (Credit: ITV)

Sandra blackmails Rishi

Sandra continues to blackmail Rishi over their night together. What will Sandra do?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!