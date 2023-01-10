In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bernice is dealt yet another blow as her career is thrown up in the air.

Bernice has been struggling recently but things are made worse when Mandy gives her some news.

What is this new blow for Bernice in Emmerdale spoilers?

Bernice has been dealt a lot of blows recently (Credit: ITV)

Bernice has been struggling with her menopause

Recently, Bernice has been struggling with her menopause diagnosis.

She’s been feeling as though she doesn’t have a purpose anymore.

Bernice even quit her job at the salon before regretting her decision and begging for her job back.

After not wanting to reach out for help, Bernice took the plunge and asked Liam for advice.

He then recommended that she try HRT patches after seeing her breakdown in front of him.

With a glimmer of hope and a new bounce in her step, Bernice has decided to set up her own menopause support group.

She was also excited to start working at the B&B although her hopes were shattered when Eric told her that her job was no longer needed as he was selling up.

Now, Bernice is dealt another blow as her career faces another stumbling block.

Mandy makes Bernice redundant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice is made redundant

Next week, Mandy deals Bernice yet another blow.

After giving Bernice her job back, Mandy has been struggling to keep the salon open.

She’s been struggling to pay the bills.

Now, Mandy tells Bernice that she’s going to have to make her redundant.

Bernice can’t believe that her career looks to be over.

However, Nicola later tells her that she should buy the B&B from Eric and move on from the salon.

Will Bernice take Nicola’s advice and buy the B&B?

Will Bernice swap blow dries for bed and breakfast?

